The Land
Home/News

Quality New England grazing property offered with subdivision potential

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
January 10 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
In addition to the six bedroom, three bathroom homestead there are also three additional housing entitlements.

A HIGHLY productive 342 hectare (846 acre) New England grazing aggregation is being presented with the potential to subdivide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.