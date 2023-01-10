An alpaca has been shot and killed in the Riverina over the weekend.
Rural Crime Investigators from Riverina Police District are appealing for information after Freddy the alpaca was shot dead on a property in Lake Albert.
In a statement, police said: "Freddy was killed on the evening of Saturday, January 7, while he was drinking from a dam near the boundary of the property. It is believed he was shot from Mitchell Road.
"Freddy lived on a farm and was cared for and loved by clients and community members at a disability service."
Police are appealing for anyone who knows anything about this incident - including residents who saw or heard anything suspicious on Saturday night - to please come forward.
Those with information can call Detective Senior Constable Ned Doubleday on 0429 596 435, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
