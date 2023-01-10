The Land
Home/News

Alpaca shot and killed on Riverina property, police appeal for information

January 10 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Freddy the alpaca was shot dead on Saturday. Photo: Rural Crime Prevention Team - NSW Police Force

An alpaca has been shot and killed in the Riverina over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.