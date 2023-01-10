A Black Angus bull has been stolen from a property in the New England region.
Rural Crime Investigators from the New England Police District are appealing for information in regard to the theft.
The bull was stolen from a property in Dangarsleigh between the November 13 and November 20 last year, police said.
The two-year-old bull has a large white branding on the left rump which reads GC + R6.
The brand is similar to the picture at the top of this story.
Anyone with information about the theft of this bull is urged to contact Rural Crime Investigators at Moree Police Station on 6757 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 if you wish to remain anonymous.
