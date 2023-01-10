PRODUCTIVE central west property Waverley has been listed for sale for $1.625 million - the equivalent of about $2996/hectare ($1454/acre).
Offered by Boydie and Alex Aveyard, the 542ha (1340 acre) property is located 25km north east of Trundle and just over 30 minutes drive from Parkes.
Waverley has been run as a sheep breeding and fattening operation for more than 10 years and features abundant perennial grasses, natural clovers and medics.
The conservatively run property normally carries up to 800 ewes and lambs.
Rotational grazing and spelling for up to 12 months has ensured the country's ability to perform throughout the various seasons encountered since 2012.
More than 90 per cent of Waverley is arable and fodder crops have also been grown to enhance productivity.
The property has seven well fenced paddocks and is well watered by seven dams with good catchments.
Infrastructure includes steel sheep yards, a storage shed and a 30 tonne cone bottom silo.
There is also an old homestead with power connected. However, it hasn't been inhabited for a substantial period of time.
The property is also described as being well suited to a cropping or a cattle operation.
Contact Brian McAneney, 0417 277 424, or Frank Power, 0427 454 392, Ray White Rural, Dubbo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.