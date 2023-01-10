STORE cattle prices continued a slow downward spiral across all classes yarded, at the Mount Gambier Combined Agents first store market of the new year, last Friday.
Angus steers heavier than 450 kilograms sold from $4.37/kg to $4.53/kg; heavyweight coloured steers in the same range made to $4.36/kg; Angus steers 360-450kg made from $4.16-$4.93/kg, coloured steers 360-450kg sold from $4.02-$4.97/kg.
Mediumweight Angus steers 320-360kg again made up the majority of the yarding, selling from $4.55-$5.15/kg, prices mainly hovering about the mid to high $4/kg range; 320-360kg coloured steers made from $4.29-$5.29/kg.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Angus steers 280-320kg sold from $4.70-$5.33/kg and rates paid for coloured steers in this weight range were $3.93-$5.35/kg. Light Angus steers under 280kg made to $5.40/kg; coloured steers $4.05-$5.63/kg.
The absence of a few of the key feedlot buyers left the field wide open with buying opportunities galore for restockers and the few feedlot buyers in attendance.
Hopkins River were first out of the blocks, paying the $2500 top dollars a head price of the day for 10, 560kg Pasturefed Cattle Assurance Scheme-eligible 16-18 month old Angus steers, equating to $4.46/kg, sold a/c Thompson Family Trust, Wandilo, as well as a draft of three, 483kg Angus-crosses at $2190 or $4.53/kg, sold a/c K Sanders Yahl
Sunnybrae, Kalangadoo, sold a line of 51, 10-11mo PCAS Glatz Black Angus-bloods, 389-458kg, for an average of $1855. Their heaviest draft sold to J&F at $2000 or $4.37/kg.
T&S Pastoral, Kongorong, sold 18, 454kg PCAS March/April-drop Angus-crosses at $2000 or $4.41/kg to Green Triangle Livestock, with a draft, av 402kg, selling at $1850 or $4.60/kg to Schubert Boers.
Dalgleish Pastoral, Kalangadoo, sold 45, 355-423kg, 10-11mo PCAS Nampara-blds Angus for an average of $1803, their heaviest draft selling to J&F at $1920 or $4.54/kg.
DJ&LK White, Mount Schank, sold 27, 287-398kg Angus-crosses to a high of $1680 and an average of $1603, with O'Connor & Graney paying $1530 or $5.33/kg for a lighter draft, av 287kg.
ST&J Hawke, Glencoe, sold 79, 292-403kg, 8-10mo PCAS, Stoney Point and Pathfinder-bld Angus to a top of $1730 for an average of $1635. A draft of their lighter steers, av 292kg, sold to Green Triangle Livestock at $1510 or $5.17/kg.
Balrook, Dartmoor, Vic, sold 25, 375kg, 8-10mo European Union-accredited and PCAS Granite Ridge and Nampara-bld Angus at $1850 or $4.93/kg to Thomas DeGaris & Clarkson Penola, with a lighter draft, av 344kg, selling to Elders Heywood, Vic, at $1770 or $5.15/kg.
KK&AW Wilson, Mount Gambier, sold 22, 285-396kg Shorthorn steers for an average of $1638. Miller Whan & John bought the heaviest draft of the Wilson's steers at $1830 or $4.62/kg.
Patanga Pastoral, Avenue Range, presented an outstanding line of South Bundurra, Yamburgen and Futurity-bld Shorthorns, weighing from 311-381kg, for an average of $1743. Miller Whan & John bought the entire draft, paying to a top of $1810 or $4.97/kg for a draft of 28, 364kg steers.
Nayook South, Allendale East, sold 142, 284-368kg EU, PCAS, March/April-drop Banemore-bld Hereford steers from $1510 to $1770 for an average of $1585. Thomas DeGaris & Clarkson paid $1770 or $4.81/kg for a draft of 28, 368kg steers.
Miller Whan & John bought 19, 268kg Bowmont and Tarcoome-bld Herefords at $1510 or $5.63/kg and a heavier draft of 27, av 317kg, at $1600 or $5.05/kg, sold a/c Dunorer, Hotspur, Vic, also adding a draft of 17, 307kg Angus-crosses at $1620 or $5.28/kg from Belgrave, Mumbannar, Vic, to their account.
SAP Harvie, Strathdownie, Vic, was near the top in the cents-a-kilo stakes, selling 10, 264kg PCAS Murray Grey steers at $1450 or $5.49/kg to Creek Livestock.
Invaloch Pastoral, Strathdownie, Vic, sold 29, 342kg PCAS Days Whiteface and Allendale-blood Herefords at $1630 or $4.77/kg to Miller Whan & John. Nutrien Mount Gambier bought the next two drafts of the Invaloch steers, 297kg and 281kg, at $1470 or $4.95/kg and $1470 or $5.23/kg respectively.
Heifer prices followed the downward trend, being fairly tough going toward the end of the heifer run.
The 360-450kg heifers sold from $3.91-$4.58/kg; 320-360kg heifers made from $4.06-$5.33. Lighter weight heifers 280-320kg made $3.45-$4.90/kg.
Heifers under 280kg made from $3.68/kg to an exceptional $7.16/kg or $1490 for 10, 208kg Shorthorn heifers going to Miller Whan & John and sold a/c KK&AW Wilson, Mount Gambier.
Sunnybrae, Kalangadoo, sold 59, 10-11mo PCAS 10-11month old Glatz Black Angus-blds, 323-417kg, for an average of $1620.
The heaviest draft, av 417kg, sold at the top dollars-a-head heifer price of $1770 or $4.24/kg to Elders Mount Gambier, with Miller Whan and John paying between $1450 and $1580 for the remaining 36 head.
T&S Pastoral sold 24, 424kg PCAS March/April-drops at $1750 or $4.13/kg and a second draft, av 362kg, at $1500 or $4.14/kg to Creek Livestock.
Patanga Pastoral, Avenue Range, sold 21, 321kg South Bundurra, Yamburgen and Futurity-bld Shorthorns at $1710 or $5.33/kg to Schubert Boers.
Wanwin, Dartmoor, sold 22, 367kg PCAS Aryvale and Keringa-bld Angus at $1680 or $4.58/kg to Nampara, a lighter draft, av 322kg, selling to Miller Whan & John at $1420 or $4.41/kg.
BN&RJ McLaren, Blackford, sold 21, 302kg PCAS February/March-drop Herefords at $1480 or $4.90/kg to Miller Whan & John, a heavier draft, av 361kg, going Elders Kingston at $1490 or $4.13/kg.
O'Connor & Graney's Ben Jones said the sale had a "very, very good quality yarding" with plenty of top quality annual drafts in, although maybe a little lighter than in other years.
"Restocker interest was very strong and pushed the market along, feedlotters not quite as strong as in previous months," he said.
"Heifers got a bit difficult to sell at the end of the run but all in all we've held up extremely well considering the downward trend we're experiencing at the moment.
"It's pretty tough for a calf to be making over $2000 in this current climate but all credit goes to the vendors on the quality of the cattle yarded."
The Mount Gambier Combined Agents annual female sale will be held on January 20.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.