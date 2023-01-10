The Land
Mt Gambier prices ease but highlights among the cattle returns

By Jacqui Bateman
January 11 2023 - 10:00am
STORE cattle prices continued a slow downward spiral across all classes yarded, at the Mount Gambier Combined Agents first store market of the new year, last Friday.

