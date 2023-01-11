Converting European carp into a soluble or pelletised fertiliser is a no-brainer answer to the massive numbers of the noxious fish in many of Australia's waterways, according to Harold Clapham.
Mr Clapham is one of the board of directors of the Deniliquin-based Charlie Carp fertiliser and he said NSW was experiencing the second major spawning event of carp in six years. He is critical of the seeming need for more political will by the federal and state governments to step up and address the issue of carp.
Mr Clapham said he was also disappointed that despite Charlie Carp having been turning carp into fertiliser between 15 to 20 years, authorities still needed more acknowledgement for this work.
"We have no relationship with governments; we are always the last cab off the rank," he said.
He said that given the sheer volume of carp in the waterways and the "extraordinary breeding process", the logic of making the most out of the fish into a fertiliser that stacks up well with its nutrient analysis was plain to see.
Mr Clapham said a fish trap, called the Williams trap, is planned to be introduced to rivers and waterways in the Murray Darling Basin, which can sort carp from native fish species.
"Carp can jump obstacles, while native fish can't, so a Williams trap has two holding areas, one which the carp jumps into and separates it from the natives.
He said the organisation had proposed to government bodies to work with First Nation communities in their region to work the traps daily, removing the carp for processing and releasing the native fish.
"It's incredibly efficient," he said. "We completed an extensive grant application with the Catchment Management Authority and the local Aboriginal Development Corporation, but it never got off the ground."
He said the proposed project was not a major expense, and it offered significant benefits.
