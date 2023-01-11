The Land
Carp into fertiliser an option

By Simon Chamberlain
January 11 2023 - 12:00pm
Harold Clapham, Charlie Carp board member. Photo: Charlie Carp

Converting European carp into a soluble or pelletised fertiliser is a no-brainer answer to the massive numbers of the noxious fish in many of Australia's waterways, according to Harold Clapham.

