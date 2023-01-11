New England Wool is no longer an official trading entity. Its managing director Andrew Blanch is downscaling his involvement in an industry he has given inspiration and direction to for the past 32 years.
But it's not the end of a career in wool; it's more of a new direction, he said.
"Wool is like a drug...hard to get off", Mr Blanch admitted. And while he is moving to establish his new path, he is particularly proud of what New England Wool has achieved, forged by building strong relationships with wool producers and bringing them closer to the end user.
Three decades of business for New England Wool and its two Italian fabric-maker partners were paralleled with some of the significant hurdles the industry has faced.
The 1991 collapse of the Wool Reserve Price Scheme, when the Australian wool business was believed to have shrunk 66 per cent, was an early and major hurdle only one year after its establishment.
A financial crisis in Asia, The Global Financial Crisis in 2008 and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic were other uncharted reefs in the company's journey.
Another challenge emerged when animal welfare groups pulled in celebrities as the face for their campaigns on animal welfare.
As an innovator, New England Wool was involved in initiating a number of developments that impacted on the industry across the country.
A system to rebate nylon packs in the late '90s led to the adoption of these packs across the industry, while the production of a specialised wool classing book became the go-to text for TAFE colleges and educators in Australia and New Zealand.
Another form of industry recognition was the Ultimate Clip competition, which ran for 20 years. It provided all entrants individual feedback on their wool clips and also afforded the winners each year the opportunity to visit the Reda and VBC facilities in Italy.
The company was also the first with a $100/bale rebate paid to wool producers for purchases of bales of non-mulesed wool.
In line with calls by animal welfare groups, New England Wool developed a declaration system for non-mulesed wool, the precursor for now formalised and industry-accepted National Wool Declaration.
New England Wool continued in its determination to support wool producers and its Italian clients by developing the SustainaWool Integrity Scheme.
This scheme allowed growers to verify their animal welfare and traceability credentials and grew to be the largest voluntary sustainability scheme for wool production worldwide, amassing more than 1000 farms across Australia.
As a gesture of support to the Australian wool industry, the scheme was transferred to the Australian Wool Exchange, where it still presides and where Mr Blanch hopes it will receive the commercial support it requires for long-term success.
This consant adaption became somewhat of a hallmark of Andrew's career, so when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he and his colleagues quickly saw virtual meeting rooms like Zoom would also become the norm.
"It was a great way of keeping in touch, although nothing could replace personal contact," he said.
"During COVID-19, we kept going to work every day as the wool industry was deemed an essential service. I remember going over the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the lockdown and being the only car on it, which was surreal. But even COVID-19 didn't change our daily routine of auctions and working closely with wool growers and our Italian friends.
"We just had to work smarter. The logistics of getting a bale of wool to Italy was our biggest nightmare."
As to the immediate future of the wool industry, Mr Blanch believes there are still plenty of challenges.
"Since October 2020, we witnessed a strong market rebound as the world came out of the fog of COVID-19, pushed by revenge buying patterns. We saw a period of generally high wool prices for 18 months, but in the past six months, it has waned a little, and that's understandable."
He said the early pandemic lockdown in Europe and China made consumers think about what was important, particularly family and the planet. And then an easing of restrictions provided a sugar hit to the market. Now the influence of the Ukraine and Russian conflict, projected gas shortages, extraordinarily high energy prices in what could be a biting northern winter, and China toying with its zero COVID-19 policy, are all causing plenty of headaches.
"The energy cost in Europe has been a big problem for consumers and processors alike. The general public is second-guessing where they should spend their money: Whether they should heat their house or buy a woollen outfit," he said.
Mr Blanch also paid tribute to Murray Bragg, who he described as: "my longest-serving friend and team member of 28 years, who sadly passed away in April 2022. I owe him a great debt for his contribution to building New England Wool into the company it became, and I miss him daily."
He also said the partnership formed by Italian fabric makers Vitale Barberis Canonico and Successori Reda in 1990 was a masterstroke.
