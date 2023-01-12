"Dave Langford would have to win the prize in the Western Division for this work; I don't know of anyone who has invested this much effort into these controls," Mr Theakston said. "Track erosion can be a massive problem, and because rainfall events are separated by lengthy periods in normal years, the wet seasons in the past two or so years have highlighted the problem," he said. Mr Theakston said he and his LLS colleague, Craig Anderson spent numerous hours surveying with GPS equipment on K-tank to ensure the roll-over banks across tanks had the integrity to slow the water flow constructively. He said once the banks and ponds had sufficient vegetation, their structures would eventually slump or silt up.