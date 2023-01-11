The Land
Ag teacher conference attracts national audience in Toowoomba

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
January 11 2023 - 11:00am
About 140 agricultural educators from across Australia have gathered in Toowoomba, Qld this week for the annual NEAA conference.

