The Land
Home/News

The Kimberley reopens as clean-up effort begins

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
January 11 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm (left) with Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson.

THE Kimberley is beginning to open up again, as of today, as different agencies work together to undergo rapid damage assessments of infrastructure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. You can find me singing with great passion to Olivia Rodrigo in my spare time.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.