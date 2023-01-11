Hudson pear (Cylindropuntia pallida) is a dreadful plant that has enjoyed the recent better-than-average seasons in the state's northwest. According to Reg Kidd, chair of Local Government NSW's state weed committee, more attention should be focused on the frightful pest.
He was part of the entourage, accompanying the NSW Agriculture Minister and Minister for Western NSW to Lightning Ridge, where an announcement of $2.6 million over five years to appoint permanent staff to coordinate a campaign to help eradicate the ferocious pest was made.
Mr Kidd said Hudson pear's arrival in Australia probably was due to importation by a Californian miner, who recognised the plant's impervious nature and thought it an ideal natural barrier to prevent claim jumpers from making unwanted nocturnal sorties.
READ MORE AT:
The NSW Department of Primary Industries says Hudson pear was first detected in Australia in the Lightning Ridge area during the late 1960s. According to DPI literature, it is believed to have spread from a cactus nursery at Grawin. Mr Kidd said the cactus has even been found as a decorative plant beside a tennis court in Sydney's leafy green suburb of Linfield.
He said, unchecked, the pear has the potential to reduce the viability of farms and subsequent land values dramatically and impact adversely on native fauna and flora.
He said its presence on floodplains in north-western NSW is particularly worrying as the recent major flood events could significantly increase its distribution, including traffic into the Darling River system.
The plant is named after a resident of the Lightning Ridge area, Mr Hudson, who first brought the problem to the attention of the then Prickly Pear Destruction Commission and the cactus is still referred to as Hudson pear.
Hudson pear has particularly vicious spines capable of penetrating footwear and even vehicle tires.
Spines are encased in a detachable sheath which may remain embedded in a wound even after the body of the spine is removed. The spines are capable of causing serious injury to humans, livestock and working animals such as horses and dogs and may present a severe impediment to mustering operations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.