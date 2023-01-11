Experts working on University Accord

WITHIN a handful of months Australian parents and their children should have a clearer picture of the university landscape.
Professor Mary O'Kane, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Adelaide and NSW's first Chief Scientist and Engineer as well as the first woman to be a Dean of Engineering at an Australian university, is leading a team of eminient minds developing the Australian Universities Accord.
She will be assisted by Professor Barney Glover AO, Vice-Chancellor of Western Sydney University, former Vice Chancellor of Charles Darwin University; Shemara Wikramanayake, the first female Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Macquarie Group and a member of the former Government's University Research Commercialisation Expert Panel; Jenny Macklin, former Minister for Families, Community Services and Indigenous Affairs; Professor Larissa Behrendt AO, the first Indigenous Australian to graduate from Harvard Law School and Fiona Nash, Australia's first Regional Education Commissioner and a former Senator for NSW.
A Ministerial Reference Group led by federal education minister Jason Clare will act as a sounding board for the team and a source of advice.
Professor O'Kane's panel will deliver an interim report in June and a final report six months later.
The Accord, the first broad review of the higher education system since the Bradley Review, will examine everything from funding and access to affordability, transparency, regulation, employment conditions and how higher education and vocational education and training can and should work together.
Key areas for review:
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.