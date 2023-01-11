Experts working on University Accord

She will be assisted by Professor Barney Glover AO, Vice-Chancellor of Western Sydney University, former Vice Chancellor of Charles Darwin University; Shemara Wikramanayake, the first female Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Macquarie Group and a member of the former Government's University Research Commercialisation Expert Panel; Jenny Macklin, former Minister for Families, Community Services and Indigenous Affairs; Professor Larissa Behrendt AO, the first Indigenous Australian to graduate from Harvard Law School and Fiona Nash, Australia's first Regional Education Commissioner and a former Senator for NSW.