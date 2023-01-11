Clamp on childhood education inducements

FEDERAL authorities have clamped down on early childhood education and care providers offering certain inducements to secure enrolments.
From January, inducements suspected of being financial or not directly associated with the quality or provision of education or care services will be disallowed.
Some examples of inducements not allowed may include cash or vouchers, iPads, tablets or other electronic devices, other gifts.
Discounted or free care is not affected by the ban and may still be offered. However, fee discounts must be reported correctly if any CCS is being claimed.
Services to prospective families can stil be advertised and offers of free site visits or trial periods will be permitted. Marketing merchandise to the value of $30 will be allowed.
It is understood the measure is part of the government's commitment to improving the transparency of child care fees.
Action may be taken against providers continuing to offer inducements not permitted under the law such as issuing an infringement notice and penalty, suspending or cancelling approval.
