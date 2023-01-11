Tertiary support in the regions

FOR the past few years students in regional and remote areas have enjoyed access to higher education without leaving familiar country surroundings.
Regional University Centres (RUC) provide student support and campus-style facilities for students who study online.
The RUC program takes an innovative approach to improve access to tertiary education for regional and remote students.
Students can use an RUC for study tertiary courses locally delivered by distance from any Australian institution.
Centres provide Infrastructure, including study spaces, break out areas, video conferencing, computer facilities, high-speed internet access, administrative and academic support services such as writing and research skills and managing administrative processes as well as student support services.
RUCs have operated in all states and the Northern Territory in the past, including:
NSW - Broken Hill, Clarence Valley, Cooma, Goulburn, Griffith, Leeton, Kempsey, Narrabri, Moree, Parkes, Taree, Taree and Ulladulla.
NT - Nhulunbuy, Ramingining, Galiwin'ku and Wuyagiba in South East Arnhem Land.
Queensland - Goondiwindi, Roma, St George and Dirranbandi.
South Australia - Kadina, Murray Bridge, Nurioopta, Port Augusta and Port Pirie.
Tasmania - Zeehan and Circular Head.
Victoria - Bairnsdale, Wonthaggi, Wangaratta, Corryong and Mansfield.
Western Australia - Albany, Geraldton, Karratha and Port Hedland.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
