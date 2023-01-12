International equity markets performed well in the first full trading week of 2023, with most major indices seeing gains.
The UK saw the biggest returns, with the FTSE 100 Index closing last week up 3.32 per cent.
China also saw a rally, with the Shanghai Composite up 2.21 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index up 1.89 per cent.
The United State's markets saw more modest gains, with the S&P500 up 1.45 per cent and the NASDAQ closed on Friday up 0.98 per cent over the week.
Australia's ASX200 was up 1.01 per cent last week, with the materials sector (metals and mining) leading the rally with a 4.46 per cent increase.
Last week US non-farm payrolls were released and came in above expectation at 223,000.
This is, however, lower than the previous November's payrolls which were 256,000.
This data does continue the downward trend for US payrolls over the last few months.
Although US employment growth is slowing, it remains higher than consensus expectation and may still be too high for the Federal Reserve to be comfortable about the country's inflation.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced she will remain at her post for the remainder of President Biden's first term.
This is likely in response to the incoming debt ceiling issue the US will need to confront by mid-year.
China published its December credit and money supply data with mixed results.
The data highlights the dependence on banks for economic recovery Chinese authorities are intent on securing.
The country also continues to shift away from its COVID-19 zero policy faster than expected and has begun re-opening borders.
Travel to China will increase as Chinese New Year nears.
However, concerns around China's low vaccination rates remain high as the country has seen huge increases in case numbers.
In commodity prices, oil was one of the very few commodities to lose value last week as it had its worst start to the year in over three decades.
US recession fears and concern over China's reopening amid surging COVID-19 cases are likely to be the biggest contributors to oil's poor start to the year.
Coming up in the next few weeks, investors will be keeping an eye on the upcoming reporting season with the global outlook remaining mixed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.