Australia has a voracious appetite for international capital.
Our resources sector, especially, has demonstrated to be adept at pitching to a competitive market to fund projects that have made the country rich.
Foreign investment is not always popular, but, in my opinion, it is a critical pillar that underpins our quality of life.
That is why the market intervention with the gas and coal price cap really beggars belief.
It is why the Prime Minister is desperately trying to limit the damage and promise the principle is not applicable to anything else.
I would hope, in the deliberations over the wisdom of this intervention, that the three "economics PHDs" in the Labor Party may have pointed out the risk of contagion.
One of the reasons we have been successful in attracting foreign capital is that sovereign risk in Australia is considered relatively low. (That is: the risk of governments compromising or nationalising assets with dopey, short-term decisions).
This decision puts that reputation at risk.
It is interesting that our recent trade deals have been as much about ensuring confidence in sovereign risk, as tariffs or quotas on meat and vegetables.
The Labor Party oppose Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) clauses in FTAs.
Trade Minister Don Farrell has flagged they will renegotiate existing trade deals with them included.
Unfortunately, trade deals where you get everything you want and nothing you don't, do not exist; they are, after all, deals.
It is alarming to note that research has revealed an increasingly narrow band of countries that oppose ISDS clauses have capital risk margins included in the cost of capital. (i.e., money is more expensive).
I hope the government will work, as promised, to reform ISDS processes to make them more palatable to Labor.
I expect the opposition to be curious that whenever something is in short supply and becomes expensive that this government is not going to intervene with a cap or a decree.
The solution to expensive lettuce is expensive lettuce (and maybe some work on competition policy). Handsome profits will get the attention of someone to plant more lettuce.
All government intervention does is confuse market signals.
Investing in a business or an opportunity has lots of risks attached.
Add the possibility that the government is going to intervene if you hit a sweet spot and make a dollar or two is alarming.
Labor has form in ill-considered interventions in markets. One Four Corners program on live export caused the closing of the live animal trade.
That mess had a cascade of impacts that others have spent a huge amount of time untangling.
If you punish success by taxing, capping, or demonising, you will cure the economy of success and you will hunt away the capital that our next generation of entrepreneurs need to keep reinventing this wonderful country.
