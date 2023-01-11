Eleven elite bulls and four fantastic females were sold for six figure price tags within NSW during 2022.
The highest-priced bull sold in the state last year was Milwillah Jaal R138, an Angus, sold for $200,000 by Milwillah Angus, Young and purchased by Arkle Angus, Esperance, WA.
Also sold at Milwillah Angus' sale last September was Milwillah Powerpoint R318 purchased for $170,000 by Mawarra Genetics, Longford, Vic and the Peake family of Bowen/Peakes Angus studs, Barraba.
Early in 2022, the Pearce family of Yavenvale Poll Herefords, Adelong, sold Yavenvale Ripper R510 for $120,000 to Newcomen Hereford, Ensay, Vic.
Two Angus bulls sold for $110,000 apiece including Waitara GK Safekeeping S56 sold by the Chase family, Waitara Angus, Trangie, and purchased by Merridale Angus, Tennyson, Vic, Crawford Angus, Tumut, Cascade Angus, Currabubula, and Little Meadows, Crooked Brook, WA, as well as Millah Murrah Stormtrooper S235 sold by Millah Murrah and purchased by Palgrove, Dalveen, Qld, and Heart Angus, Timbumburi near Tamworth.
A new Speckle Park world record top price for a bull was etched into the history books at the Autumn Alliance Sale, Wagga Wagga, when Six Star Southern Aurora Justice R10 sold for $100,000 to Toebelle Speckle Park, Duns Creek.
The annual Australian Wagyu Association's conference is usually a time for celebration, and in 2022 there was no exception, especially for one northern NSW operation.
Sunnyside Wagyu, Gum Flat, near Inverell, were the toast of the event after claiming a new Australian beef cattle auction record for any breed when their heifer sold for $400,000, as part of the conference's Elite Wagyu Sale.
Yulong Investments, Mangalore, Vic, claimed the winning bid for heifer, Sunnyside S0014, and set a new record for the most expensive individual bovine ever sold in Australia.
After the record-breaking start, the sale continued to go from strength to strength, finishing with the females averaging $67,000.
At the Circle 8 Angus' 30th Anniversary Sale in September, Circle 8 Rosebud S669 sold for an Australian unjoined Angus heifer record $140,000 to Mackas Angus, Salt Ash.
A world record price for a Speckle Park female was set at the 7th annual Invitational Scone Speckle Park Sale when Battallion Heartbreaker R16 from Battallion stud, Dundee, made $100,000 selling to Ivery Downs Speckle Park, Colinton, Qld.
