RESEARCHERS looking at the possibility of super high oleic safflower gaining a foothold in South Australia's cropping industry say there is big potential, but agronomic factors, such as sowing time, weed management and nutrient uptake are still being investigated.
The genetically-modified iteration of the crop contains 92 per cent oleic acid, with its oil used in lubricants, greases, hydraulic fluids and the components of electrical systems.
Some oil is also sold for use in food products and cosmeceuticals.
According to research and development lead for product licensee Go Resources, David Hudson, demand for SHO safflower oil is outstripping supply and interest continues to grow.
"The adoption has met our expectations and was accelerated last year with the loss of the high oleic sunflower crop in Ukraine, which has created more awareness and demand (of SHO safflower)," he said.
The on-farm price for growers is sitting about $750 a tonne at present.
It is being grown in NSW and southern Qld on a range of soil types, in rotation with dryland cereals and legumes, and cotton under irrigation, and is being touted as a summer crop option, alongside sorghum.
It is also being grown in WA, in rotation with cereals and legumes, on various soil types including sand and sodic soils.
Mr Hudson said research into the crop's fit within farming systems, and what new release herbicides and insecticides were suitable, would help the fledgling market reach its full potential.
The crop was first grown commercially in SA in 2021, following the lifting of SA's GM crop moratorium, with variable results caused by a dry finish, December frosts and high numbers of Rutherglen Bug.
Agrilink consultant Mick Faulkner is spearheading the second year of SHO safflower trials at the Farrell Flat frost learning centre in the Mid North of South Australia and said, with some more research, he expected the industry to take off in SA.
"As we learn more, the industry gets on its feet and genetics change, I can see the industry expanding," he said.
"The thing that has stopped it thus far has been market and price security, but now we know there is a strong market for the oil and demand is much higher than production."
Mr Faulkner is trialing different sowing times, a range of varieties, measuring nutrient and water usage, investigating different weed management strategies and seeing how cereals perform on safflower stubble the following year, given the crop's high water usage.
While early days, he believes it could be used as a winter crop option in many areas, or sown in spring, when there is sufficient soil water.
Tolerance to sodic and saline soils is being evaluated by SARDI and a commercial crop is being grown on a saline paddock in the Mid North.
SHO safflower also has a role in frost-prone areas, according to Mr Faulkner.
"It's not any more frost-tolerant than anything else, but it's very photoperiod responsive and, because of that, current varieties will flower very late," he said.
"You don't expect to get many frosts in December, which is when it flowers in the Mid North with a June or July sowing."
Unfortunately, some of 2021's commercial crops were hit by a rare December frost, which limited yields of winter-sown crops to 1.2 to 1.4t/ha, while spring-sown crop yields were lower again.
Earlier seeding is being evaluated to use more in-season rainfall rather than relying on stored water, but Mr Faulkner said that does pose a risk of growing too much bulk, in comparison with grain, making harvesting difficult.
The Farrell Flat trials have shown SHO safflower does not need to be fed much to grow, but does have high nutrient removal, and subsequent crops would require good nutrition.
High, and late, water use will also deplete soil water for following crops.
Mr Faulkner said good weed control was imperative for success.
"It can take two weeks to emerge and grows slowly so there needs to be good weed control without relying on post-emergent herbicides, because there's few that are available," he said.
"Pre-seeding and pre-emergent weed control is key. Because it is very late maturing, there also isn't an option to crop top for annual winter weeds."
SARDI agronomy program leader Rhiannon Schilling is undertaking a SAGIT-funded project on SHO safflower, incorporating a field trial near Coomandook, SA, and an environment-controlled glasshouse experiment.
She believes it has the potential to be a valuable crop for SA growers.
"We heard observational evidence from growers in NSW that safflowers were growing well on their sodic and saline soil types, but to-date, there's been limited trials of safflower in SA at saline sites," Dr Schilling said.
Commercially available and new breeding lines of SHO safflower have been sown into high and low salt areas.
"I pushed it into an area that's relevant to SA producers in terms of the salinity level," Dr Schilling said.
"We've been taking plant establishment, early vigour and shoot biomass information.
"We've also taken leaf tissue samples for nutrient concentration and I'm interested to see how much sodium or chloride or nitrogen and phosphorus are present in the plant.
"It's looking fantastic and we'll have final yield information when it's harvested in January.
