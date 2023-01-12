Two prominent Australian Hereford breeders clashed during an intense bidding war at Hamilton where one pen of heifers sold for 162 cents a kilogram above the opening bid.
Agents yarded about 1400 cattle for the mixed-breed Hamilton heifer sale in a yarding largely featuring Angus cattle.
However, it was a consignment of Hereford weaner heifers which stole the show, selling for 662c/kg as two Hereford stud operators clashed on the buying rails.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
The Beerik-consigned cattle from the McClure family of Coleraine drew the attention of Yarram Park stud principal Antony Baillieu, Willaura, and Injemira Beef Genetics principal Marc Greening from Book Book, NSW.
The pen of 46 heifers, 317kg, March and April 2021-drop, made 662c/kg or $2098.
Elders Hamilton livestock manager Aaron Malseed opened the bidding for the pen at 500c/kg, and over the course of several minutes a bidding war between the two breeders took place before the pen was knocked down to Injemira.
Mr Greening bought 78 Beerik Hereford heifers and said the draft would be added to his commercial joining program in NSW.
The repeat buyer of the Beerik cattle said the heifers would be offered as pregnancy-tested-in-calf articles at his 2024 beef bull sale.
Losing bidder, Mr Baillieu, said he was bidding on the pens of heifers to join to his Lucindale, SA, commercial operation where close to 3000 breeders are located.
Mr Malseed the top end of cattle sold at the sale were bought with the intention to use as breeding stock.
"A lot of cattle are also going into backgrounding," he said.
The annual sale started with several lanes of black Angus cattle, and opened with 53 Angus heifers across two pens consigned by Sandy Camp, Gorae West.
The first pen of 28 heifers, 362kg, made 538c/of or $1947, while 25 heifers, 327kg, made 524c/kg or $1713.
In other Hereford results, Inverell Herefords, Hamilton, sold 18 heifers, 331kg, for 592c/kg or $1959. The pen was bought by Yarram Park.
READ ALSO:
Fernbank Park, Mepunga, sold 32 heifers, 332kg, for 592c/kg, and another pen of 32 heifers, 304kg, for 532c/kg or $1617.
The Robertson family, Glenferrie, Paschendale, sold 51 Angus heifers including 22 heifers, 339kg, for 531c/kg and 22 heifers, 310kg, for 530c/kg or $1643.
It was the first time south-west Victorian firm JJ Kelly Stock Agency sold cattle at Hamilton following the closure of the Warrnambool saleyards in 2022.
JJ Kelly Stock Agency director Jack Kelly said he was impressed by the quality of the cattle.
"To see the heifers outdo the steers doesn't happen very often," he said.
"Heifers sold for more on a cents a kilo compared to the brothers, for instance the Beerik heifers to 662c/kg and also Fernbank Park which sold to 592c/kg.
"We haven't seen steers sell to those levels this week."
Mr Kelly said many cattle buyers bought cattle to background.
"We also had some meat companies here who bought with the intention to feedlot the heifers," he said.
Among other interstate buyers was Miles Archdale, Nutrien Boulton's, Walcha, NSW, who bought about 220 heifers.
Mr Archdale said the heifers would be joined to a commercial Wagyu operation in March.
Koala Park sold 20 heifers, March and April 2022-drop, for 510c/kg or $1637,and 19 heifers, 292kg, for 500c/kg or $1460.
Woodlands sold 30 heifers, 306kg, for 490c/kg or $1499.
Koomalla sold 18 heifers, 287kg, for 490c/kg or $1406.
Scotchmans Hill sold nine heifers, 367kg, for 460c/kg or $1688.
Berribank sold six heifers, 342kg, for 462c/kg or $1580.
Forest View, Myamyn, sold nine heifers, 310kg, for 484c/kg or $1500.
Yatcha sold 13 heifers, 277kg, for 474c/kg or $1312.
Warrenvale sold 15 heifers, 290kg, for 498c/kg or $1444.
A & G Donovan sold 11 heifers, 355kg, for 520c/kg or $1846.
Amaroo sold 14 heifers, 334kg, for 523c/kg or $1746.
Greengully, Tahara, sold 24 heifers, 313kg, for 514c/kg or $1608.
Kilmorey Partnership sold 23 heifers, 311kg, for 488c/kg or $1517 and 16 heifers, 297kg, for 503c/kg.
Green Hills, Tyrendarra, sold 15 heifers, 343kg, for $1490 or $1680.
Lochredal sold 22 heifers, 298kg, for 528c/kg or $1573 and 26 heifers, 266kg, for 462c/kg.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.