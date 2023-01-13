As the new year commences, many young Australians begin to focus on planning their study options for the year ahead.
It is my hope that a career in the agricultural sector would be high on the list for many young people to explore and eventually pursue.
For this to happen, however, we need to ensure that the sector takes a proactive approach promoting the exciting opportunities that a career and lifestyle in agriculture have to offer.
Agriculture supports the livelihood of thousands of Australians, with approximately 318,000 people working directly in farming, agriculture, and related industries (ABS 2021c), and is credited with supporting a further 1.6 million jobs in related industries.
About 50 per cent of these jobs are in capital cities in flow-on industries, such as processing, packaging, transport, and retailing.
Australia is working toward achieving a $100 billion agriculture sector by 2030. It has a roadmap that identifies the challenges to be overcome along the way.
Challenges include the need to adjust to a changing environment and climate, negotiate an increasingly globalised economy, and the ability to maintain a workforce that has the appropriate knowledge, skills, and experience to deliver and sustain the sector's aspiration.
Attracting and equipping the next generation of agricultural workers with the expertise and skills required to realise the full potential of the Australian agriculture sector is a formidable challenge but one that, as a sector, we can overcome together.
Education and training are key to engaging young people and developing the knowledge and skills required by the agriculture sector.
In NSW, a greater emphasis has been placed on adapting education curricula to promote agricultural knowledge and career opportunities at every stage of education within both regional and urban schools, thereby increasing awareness among young people of career opportunities in agriculture.
As a sector, we can support this approach if we share our own career stories in ways that engage young people with agriculture.
These stories should represent the diversity of the sector - people, profession, place, and agricultural practice - communicate the opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurial approaches, the development and use of technology, and the importance of sustainable practices.
To recruit the number of workers required, these stories must speak to all young people, not just those who grew up on farms or live in regional areas.
To retain and sustain the agricultural workforce of the future, we also need to work together to make regional towns and cities attractive places to live.
Places where residents have access to quality health care, education, social services, and the infrastructure that enhances quality of life. All areas are central to the advocacy work of the CWA of NSW.
