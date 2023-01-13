Farmers are urged to be proactive in identifying and stamping out winter cereal diseases such as crown rot by collecting stubble samples and submitting them for lab tests.
The Local Land Services (LLS) and NSW Department of Primary Industries project encourage farmers to submit cereal stubble samples after the current harvest to fast-track disease identification.
LLS Agriculture and Plant Biosecurity business partner Dale Kirby said the forward-thinking project was one way to ease the burden for wheat growers, with many facing challenges from ongoing wet weather and flooding.
"We're supporting landholders by making it easier for growers to check retained cereal, such as wheat, durum and barley, for potential disease," Mr Kirby said.
"We will supply the kits to farmers to collect cereal stubble samples after harvest to be sent free to NSW Department of Primary Industries specialists for testing.
"This allows us to quantify the level of inoculum across the state and work together to develop management plans to help growers and the industry."
Narrabri Nutrien's agronomist, Dylan Verrier, said many farmers had planted cereal on cereal crops to rebuild cash flow after the drought. They should be thinking hard about bringing a pulse crop into their rotation.
He said crown rot incursions would be expressed at a higher rate within a crop with a dry, hot finish.
"We've got a perfect chance later this year of having such a finish," he said.
"Now that most have their cash flow back on track, they can afford to take a risk with pulse and legume crops," he said.
NSW Department of Primary Industries Cereal Pathologist Dr Steven Simpfendorfer said the collaborative program uses samples to determine the spread of crown rot in NSW and shape strategies to fight cereal diseases.
"We will have sample bags in growing regions and are encouraging landholders and agronomists to get involved in helping us gather accurate information so we can build solutions that work," Dr Simpfendorfer said.
"Growers can wait until after harvest so there will be no disruption to farming at an inconvenient time when they are already managing so much.
"We want to see growers recover from this ongoing wet weather and prepare for the next season with a better knowledge of crown rot and key management options."
The fight against crown rot program is supported by the Grains Research and Development Corporation.
Sample kits are available at these LLS offices: Moree, Narrabri, Gunnedah, Scone, Dubbo, Forbes, Wagga Wagga and Deniliquin.
