The Land
Home/News

Crown rot strategies

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
January 13 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Department of Primary Industries Cereal Pathologist Dr Steven Simpfendorfer. Photo: supplied

Farmers are urged to be proactive in identifying and stamping out winter cereal diseases such as crown rot by collecting stubble samples and submitting them for lab tests.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.