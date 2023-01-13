The Land
Murdoch University highlights GM editing advantages

January 13 2023 - 11:00am
Map of regulation status for genetically edited produce across Asia. Green denotes most gene-edited plant produce can be grown and traded as conventional crops, yellow denotes ongoing discussions in countries, red denotes regulated as genetically modified produce.

MURDOCH University scientists have developed a comprehensive view of the regulatory environment for gene-edited products across the Asia-Pacific region, highlighting the need for consistency to help feed growing populations.

