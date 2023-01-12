VICTORIAN-based Yulong Investments dug deeper than others and set tongues wagging at the Magic Millions auction on the Gold Coast, Qld.
Yulong officials prevailed in a tense bidding war to secure the sister to one-time MM heroine Sunlight for a record $2.6 million, $600,000 up on the previous best at the sale.
Spokesman Sam Fairgray said it was colossal result for the breeding and racing conglomerate and the price was not unexpected.
"Obviously she has great physique and with a fantastic page, so you don't really often get the opportunity to buy a yearling filly like this," Fairgray said.
"When you're buying quality you are always going to have to pay and especially with the prize money in Australia as great as it is.
"To get access to a filly with great residual value like this is fantastic and she could be here this time next year and is going be great value whatever she does."
The filly, a daughter Zoustar and Solar Charged, was offered as Lot 399 by the Widden Stud, where her sire stands and which takes its name from the fertile valley in which it is located.
Widden principal Antony Thompson said he and his team were "over the moon" and pleasantly surprised by the outcome of the sale.
"It's a real thrill. The team has worked so hard," he said.
"She's very similar (to Sunlight) and from the moment she was born I told people she was the best foal Solar Charged has had.
"We were thinking she might make $1.5 million or $2 million, but to see her make $2.6 in a wonderful bidding duel was really exciting.
"It's a rollercoaster.
"You're never exactly sure what's going to transpire in an auction but to see the competition right around the ring from the major global players in the industry on that filly makes us very proud."
Bidding opened at $1mil and quickly passed the previous record price set in 2008 for two sons of the Danehill sire Redoute's Choice.
MM managing director Barry Bowditch said the Yulong purchase displayed confidence.
"It was a sensational start to the week (and) great theatre," he said.
"It's a fantastic result for the industry."
The sales continue tomorrow and across the weekend.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
