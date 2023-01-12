The Land
Home/News

Victorian based Yulong pays $2.6 million at the Magic Millions

Alan Welburn
By Alan Welburn
Updated January 13 2023 - 2:10pm, first published January 12 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sister to Sunlight (Zoustar-Solar Charged), listed as Lot 399 sold for a record $2.6million on the Gold Coast. Picture supplied

VICTORIAN-based Yulong Investments dug deeper than others and set tongues wagging at the Magic Millions auction on the Gold Coast, Qld.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Welburn

Alan Welburn

Journalist

Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.