If you're a country music lover, there's a must-have book on sale during this year's Tamworth Country Music Festival: Chad Morgan, Seventy Years in the Making.
The publicity states: "At last, the Sheik of Scrubby Creek has revealed the whole tooth and nothing but the tooth!"
Written by freelance journalist, author, former Northern Daily Leader journo and sub-editor Anna Rose, the book took almost two years to complete.
"Nobody had written anything about Chad," Ms Rose said. "It was my obligation and honour to write about this absolute icon of Australian country music.
"Nobody in the world has had a career like Chad's. He just loves working."
A motorcycle accident when Chadwick William "Chad" Morgan OAM was just 20 years old changed his life and gave Australia this national treasure.
"It was a turning point; he would never have been anything if he hadn't hurt his leg. When he was released from the hospital, he decided to take up tractor driving, but he couldn't throw his leg over the tractor.
"So he decided the entertainment career might have some merit after all," she said.
Chad Morgan was born on February 11, 1933, and will soon celebrate his 90th birthday at Heybridge in Tasmania, playing for Motorcycle Riders' Association.
Ms Rose said the book was created when she interviewed the Sheik over countless sessions, with tears, laughter and lots of music in the telling.
She said her research has yet to uncover another artist anywhere in the world who has recorded, toured and performed continuously for 70 years, so the Sheik from Scrubby Creek is still breaking records at almost 90.
The 271-page book covers Chad's dirt-poor childhood through to fame and (not so much) fortune on Australia's Amateur Hour, arguably the most successful runner-up in the history of the long-running national radio talent search. It then follows his life to the present day.
Hundreds of photographs are contributed by some of the nation's finest photographers and many other families- or fan-captured snaps. There are also a few rare pictures of the Morgan clan, which mean the world to Chad.
During the Tamworth Country Music Festival (January 13 to 22, 2023), the book will be available for purchase outside the St George Bank in Peel Street from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and from 12.30 pm at Tamworth Shoppingworld stage for Chad's daily gigs (as well as selected shows where The Sheik will appear)
