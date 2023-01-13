The Land
Home/Beef

Valley Vista rams to $3200

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
January 13 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Scott, Valley Vista, buyer Harry Cooke, Kolonga Pastoral Co, Joe Scott, Valley Vista, and back Harry Cozens, Elders, and Tim Woodham, Nutrien, with the top priced ram sold for $3200. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

IN their second annual Summer sale Valley Vista Poll Dorset stud, Coolac, sold rams to a top of $3200 on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.