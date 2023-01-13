IN their second annual Summer sale Valley Vista Poll Dorset stud, Coolac, sold rams to a top of $3200 on Friday.
A total of 48 of 68 Poll Dorset rams offered at auction were sold to the $3200 top and $1879 average.
Scanned in lamb ewes were also on offer with 12 of 30 sold to a top of $1100 twice and an average of $750.
Andrew Scott, Valley Vista, said they expected it to be tough on the back of the extreme prices from last year.
"It was more realistic and affordable," he said.
"Everyone was able to get something."
Mr Scott said it was good to have new clients come on board as well as return buyers.
Joe Scott, Valley Vista, said they were very impressed with their lineup of both ewes and rams.
"It was a bit wet to start but they have caught up and put weight on," he said.
Mr Scott said in the last 12 months they had been doing a lot of genetic work on their flock and had rams involved in MLA and Poll Dorset trials.
The top priced ram was the April 2022 drop Valley Vista 220173, sired by Tattykeel 200274, sold for 3200 to Kolonga Pastoral Company, Harefield.
Harry Cook, Kolonga, said the ram had "good overall balance."
Mr Cook said the ram will be used over Merino ewes in their flock of about 4000 breeders.
"We needed a top up and thought we would try a new stud," he said.
Andrew Scott said the ram presented well and carried good weight for age.
Two rams were sold for the second top price of $3000 - April 2022 drop Valley Vista 220061, purchased by Gordon Close, Finley, and April 2022 drop Valley Vista P220043, purchased by Milson Family Partnership, Goulburn.
Valley Vista 220061, sired by Tattykeel 200274, was described in the catalogue to be a nice bare ram with a powerful carcass, one of the standout sires in the sale and had good intramuscular fat.
Valley Vista P220043 was sired by Valley Vista 190514 and ranked in the top 20 per cent for IMF.
The first ewe sold for the top price of $1100 was the 2020 drop Valley Vista 200177, scanned carrying twins to sire Valley Vista 210155, sold to Hillview Poll Dorset, Mirrool.
Hillview Poll Dorset also took home the second ewe sold for $1100, 2019 drop Valley Vista 190328, scanned carrying a single to sire 200006.
A number of rams were also sold immediately following the auction.
The selling agents were Elders Gundagai and Landmark, Wagga Wagga with Harry Cozens, Elders, and Tim Woodham, Nutrien, as the auctioneers.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
