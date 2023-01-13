Orange was hit with a hail storm on Friday afternoon while other parts of the state sweltered.
The storm formed in the Central Tablelands just after 2pm with the Orange Airport recording temperatures between 24 and 26.1 degrees around the time of the storm, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
That wasn't the case in other parts of the state with a number of towns approaching 40 degrees at the same time.
At 2.30pm, Ivanhoe Airport and Smithville had the highest temperatures across NSW with both showing 39.7 degrees.
Those temperatures come after BoM release a heatwave warning for the Snowy Mountains and South West Slopes Districts.
The warning read: "Maximum temperatures in the mid to high thirties (mid to high twenties for the Snowy Mountains) and minimum temperatures in the low to high teens are forecast for southeast parts of NSW over the coming days.
"Heatwave conditions are expected to peak towards the end of the week, before easing early next week.
"Locations likely to be impacted include Jindabyne and Tumbarumba."
Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
