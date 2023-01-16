Wellington races on Boxing day is traditionally a laid back event when family and friends take the opportunity to catch up.
Race two had an unique finish when three members of a local family crossed the line together.
Ashleigh Stanley made a late run on her partners horse, Sistrum to beat her nephew Dylan Stanley aboard the Wellington trained Class Act and her brother Will Stanley on the Bathurst trained Own The Night.
Later in the day Dylan also rode a winner, Harry New Shoes, for Wellington trainer Jim McMillan who he is apprenticed to.
