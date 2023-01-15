The Land
Home/News

Flupropanate shortage hindering attempt to tackle invasive weeds

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
January 16 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Production of Granular Products' popular herbicide, GP Flupropanate, has been halted due to supply issues of the active ingredient. Picture: Supplied

The unavailability of a popular herbicide is causing headaches for graziers who are trying to tackle the summer spread of invasive weeds, a problem which suppliers say could go on for another 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.