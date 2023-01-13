AgShows NSW wheat awards | Photos

Wheat growers from across the state attended the awards for the 2022 AgShows NSW Suncorp Bank Championship Field Wheat and Durum Wheat Competitions, held in Dubbo on Friday night.
For the second year running, Central Region winners Rob and Mandy Taylor, Greenethorpe, were the state winners under competition judge Frank McRae, Borenore.
The durum competiton winners were the O'Neill-Shaws, Willow Tree.
