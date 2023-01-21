Tulips are a tantalising choice | In Fiona's Garden

It's impossible not to feel like a child in a toyshop when spring bulb catalogues appear.
Or indeed like Oscar Wilde, famous for saying he could resist anything except temptation. Immersed in a glorious cornucopia of colour, where do you start?
Begin with a favourite, in my case the tulip. I love its many different flower shapes, the satiny texture of the petals, the streaked and splashed colours.
Tulips first arose in mountainous regions of Central Asia and southern Europe so are well adapted to the extremes of heat, cold and drought that so many of us battle with in highland and inland NSW.
Another of the tulip's great features is its leaves, which are a velvety greyish green and much bigger than those of most bulbs, making it an excellent front row plant. It's also lovely planted in small groups of half a dozen or so, among low shrubs and emerging perennials.
Splashes of white light up the garden and last year I was thrilled with several clumps of 'Snowboard', a mid-height Triumph tulip, perfect with dark blue forget-me-not 'Indigo'. 'Lanka' is another good white, an early Darwin with a cup-shaped flower.
White and purple are a classic tulip combo. Nearly black 'Queen of the Night' is a single, late bloomer, 'Black Jack' is slightly earlier and I love 'Paul Scherer' another Triumph tulip, wine dark purple with a hint of red.
Good striped tulips include pink and white double, mid-season 'Foxtrtot', and early 'Hot Honey Flag', yellow flamed with red.
Tearing myself reluctantly from tulips, I turn to another favourite, Dutch iris (I. x hollandica).
Unlike bearded irises that grow from rhizomes, Dutch irises are bulbous, with similar but beardless flowers, taller than tulips and flowering slightly earlier, and eye-catching in small groups, especially when combined with winter wallflowers.
They are extremely hardy and many varieties last in the ground for years without disturbance, multiplying slowly. I have white 'Casablanca', blue and white 'Apollo' and deep blue 'Professor Blaauw', all with a yellow streak on the lower three petals or'falls'. Bronze-gold 'Autumn Princess' is another beauty.
This year I'm trying maroon-purple 'Red Ember' and later flowering 'Orange Beauty'.
Like all gardeners I'm always looking for something new. I can't believe I've never grown ranunculus (R. asiaticus), aka Persian Buttercup, from the dry hillsides in the eastern Mediterranean and North Africa.
Unlike the bright gold English meadow buttercup, the Persian cousins come in a range of colours which includes white, pink, red, yellow, orange and purple-black.
The original single flowered species has long been largely overtaken by a vast selection of multi-coloured doubles, but I'm not sure these belong in an informal rural setting. Tesselaar offer a mixed garden selection which includes singles, so I'll start with that.
Tulip 'Snowboard' is available from Van Dieman Quality Bulbs, www.vdqbulbs.com.au whose Tulip Farm Open Days run from September 26 to end October. Tulip 'Paul Scherer' and corms of mixed garden ranunculus available from Tesselaar, www.tesselaar.net.au.
Also visit Canberra's Floriade, www.floriadeaustralia.com from September 15 to October 16, to see features of massed tulip displays.
