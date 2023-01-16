The Land
Chris Norris departs Elite Livestock Auctions

By Newsroom
January 16 2023 - 7:00pm
Chris Norris is moving on from Elite Livestock Auctions. Picture: Clare Adcock

Elite Livestock Auctions founder Chris Norris has signed off from the business to focus on developing his online machinery and equipment marketplace.

