Elite Livestock Auctions founder Chris Norris has signed off from the business to focus on developing his online machinery and equipment marketplace.
Mr Norris has been with Elite for eight years and clocked up 500,000km growing the online system into one of the country's leading auction platforms.
Despite being at the forefront of an online revolution when he founded the company in 2014, Mr Norris said he "could barely turn on the computer" at the time.
"When Elite started, we needed IT gurus to be at the auctions with us to help with the technology," he said.
"No-one in Australia had ever broadcast a saleyard auction from selling pens with live video of the cattle and live audio from the auctioneer.
"I wasn't reinventing the wheel - I could see how well this technology was working overseas and in other industries and modified the systems to apply to livestock auctions."
Like most new technologies, uptake was not immediate, but with transformation and acceptance it is now expected at all credible sales.
"A lot of people told me the industry wasn't ready, and that internet connectivity in the bush couldn't handle it," he said.
"I looked at the big picture - I told them it was getting better, and that people wanted to be connected to the live auctions and see what they were bidding on to get a genuine feel for the market.
"They don't want to read about sale results a week after the fact, they want to participate in them no matter where they are in Australia or the world.
"At one of our early auctions, we sold 700 head to an online bidder in regional New South Wales whose client was in Greece at the time - both watching and bidding on the sale live.
"It's created a lot more transparency by exposing the market to everyone. Gone are the days you'd hear 'gee those cattle were cheap' - online platforms have helped to put a floor in the market and eliminated sales that fall through the cracks."
In 2017, Elite was purchased by privately Australian-owned AAM Investment Group (AAM) and has since formed part of the StockLive Group.
Libby Tyrell (Hufton) has been the operations manager of StockLive since January 2020, working with Mr Norris to expand the company's service offerings.
In 2022, StockLive simulcast nearly 900 auctions Australia-wide in 2022.
"Chris is a performer on sale day, the ultimate showman, and someone I have learnt a lot from, and I sincerely thank him for his continued support, determination, and ongoing passion for enhancing live simulcast sales," Ms Tyrell said.
"Chris has changed an industry in just eight years and should be extremely proud of his achievements in the livestock technology space. It just goes to show what one person with genuine passion and knowledge can do in this industry."
Mr Norris will now turn his attention to his new venture, the 'Auction Exchange', an online service provider tailored to the machinery and equipment market.
"The markets are booming and there's a lot of demand out there for second-hand machinery," he said.
"I'm leaving Elite on a high. My last sale had over $1 million worth of stock transacted online, and when I got on the plane afterwards, I said to myself 'it's time'.
