The Land
Melrose Pastoral takes top spot in Mid Lachlan Flock Ewe Competition

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
January 18 2023 - 6:00pm
Four-time competition winners Maureen and Graeme Wallace of Melrose Pastoral near Cowra with their Lach River-blood ewes. Photo: Elena Chalker

Back-to-back success is something the Wallace family of Melrose Pastoral have become known for in the Mid Lachlan Flock Ewe Competition taking out the top spot at this year's event making it three wins in a row.

