Back-to-back success is something the Wallace family of Melrose Pastoral have become known for in the Mid Lachlan Flock Ewe Competition taking out the top spot at this year's event making it three wins in a row.
With six flocks entered, the competition was judged by Tom Kirk of Bundemar Merino stud, Baldry, Patrick Davis, a year 12 student at St Gregory's College who grew up on his family's Merino stud Demondrille, Harden, and Emma Northey, who helps operate her family's mixed farming enterprise near Lake Cargelligo, focusing predominately on Merino sheep.
Competition winners Graeme and Maureen Wallace along with their son Adam and daughter-in-law Sarah run a flock of about 5000 Lach River-blood ewes near Wattamondara. They target a 19.5-micron fleece with an average greasy wool cut of 8.3 kilograms.
This year's competition makes it four wins in total and two second placings since the competitions establishment in 2018.
The Wallace family also won the people's choice award and were the long wool winners.
Mr Wallace said getting another win under the belt was very satisfying and very pleasing.
Moving forward, Mr Wallace said he wanted to "just maintain what we are doing and just keep trying to improve the flock a tiny bit every year".
"We get a few new rams every year we have a certain amount and get half a dozen new rams each year."
According to Mr Wallace, the judges said the flock was very well managed and cared for.
"We try to fill as many bales as we possibly can and get as many lambs on the ground as we possibly can," he said.
"We have gradually been building up over many many years, just getting our flock better each and every year.
"We class our ewes out fairly heavily and then join them to Suffolk rams and then have a cross bred lamb enterprise and just breed up merinos to keep our numbers up."
Hoping to make it four back-to-back wins, Mr Wallace said he was "most definitely" planning on entering the competition again next year.
Coming in as the runner-up was Nick and Rod Kershaw, Landra, Greenethorpe, with their flock of Bundella and Yanco-blood ewes. The Kershaw's target a micron of 20.1 and had a greasy wool cut of 6.11kg.
Entering again after a three year break, Rod Kershaw said he made changes to his flock and had gone down the non-mulesing path.
"The stock hadn't changed dramatically so this was the first year we could come back (with a non-mulesed line of ewes)," Mr Kershaw said.
This was the third time the Kershaws had entered the competition and their first time in the top two. The judges said the wool was outstanding and the staple length and quality was exceptional.
The Kershaw's were also the recipients of the encouragement award.
Overall third place and the short wool winner was Leon, Margaret, and Luke Cosgrove with their Lach River-blood flock.
The Cosgroves target an 18.9 micron fleece with a greasy wool cut of 7kg.
