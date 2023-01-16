First it was trendy councils in "progressive" US and English cities banning meat, but the recent move by North Sydney Council to head down this road with leather signals the trend having arrived here.
So since when was it okay for local government to dictate something so personal? Surely this goes beyond their charter.
While in North Sydney the proposal may be only for council ground, that is still community space. If it's not harming somebody using that space, what right do they have?
A Dutch city, Haarlem, will next year also ban the advertising of meat in public spaces, but hasn't gone so far as banning its consumption.
The sentiment of many who not only support the continued use of animal products, but can also see how animal production can contribute to positive environmental outcomes, is possibly captured in the words of outspoken television personality Jeremy Clarkson in a 2022 Daily Mail article that covered the UK's Oxfordshire Council's ban on meat at council events.
"Oxfordshire Council, which is run by an unholy alliance of swivel-eyed communists, drippy hippies and Liberal Democrats, has decided that at all future events, it will only serve vegan food," the former Topgear host was reported as having said.
However, in Sydney, it's not just the motion itself that's the issue. It's that the majority of the council appears to have waved the motion on through without bothering to properly debate or understand it's broader implications.
It was just one councillor, Georgia Lamb, a Sustainable Australia Party member, who put the original motion, but it required the majority of that council to vote it through.
Thumbs up to the lone councillor, former mayor Jilly Gibson, who apparently voted against it. The rest of them could benefit from a dose of the recent Australian Wool Innovation campaign which spells out the main alternative - oil-derived fabrics that contribute new carbon to the atmospheric carbon cycle - in a blunt, graphic message.
Ms Lamb did admit in some reports that the motion had been rushed and "may be open to interpretation", but what does that also say about the council's lack of proper scrutiny and debate?
The rush to single out soft, popularised targets like the livestock industry might be trendy and politically correct, but it's not responsible. It's not okay for the local council to tell us what to eat and wear.
