North Sydney Council leather ban proposal - why it's

January 17 2023 - 5:00am
Since when was it okay for local government to dictate if we could or couldn't wear leather? Photo: Andrew Marshall

First it was trendy councils in "progressive" US and English cities banning meat, but the recent move by North Sydney Council to head down this road with leather signals the trend having arrived here.

