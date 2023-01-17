The first plantings of Gwydir soybeans are turning colour on the North Coast, with an anticipated harvest by mid-February.
The early-season variety was bred for the district from which it takes its name - the western slopes and plains of northern NSW, but coastal growers are finding that Gwydir, developed at the Grafton DPI research farm, can deliver an opportunity crop at a time when nothing else has been growing.
On Harwood Island, up against the North Arm of the Clarence, the McMahon family farm sugar cane with soybeans in rotation.
Fourth generation lower river producer Ben McMahon sowed his first-ever crop of Gwydir beginning in September, after a long wet and cool winter.
The rain kept coming, with more than 300mm for the two months to the end of October. Some off those rain events were heavy and sharp, with one of 56mm making an impact.
"The early crops were under water for a bit," said Mr McMahon, who acted on advice from DPI research officer and family relation Nathan Ensbey and formed raised beds which each hold three rows with close planting.
The purchase of a bed renovator, which incorporate wavy coulters, mouldboard ploughs and crumble rollers, made a massive difference to their farm management.
The hilling certainly improved the crop in those wet periods but from December until now the weather has been dry - a "mere" 60cm in December and just 14mm since the new year.
The "mighty" Clarence flows through a lot of sandstone country and the alluvial soils at its mouth are light and dry-out easily.
With the drying conditions came the insects, born out of the wet into an environment where the only young crops were early variety soybeans.
"We sprayed for mites twice, loopers twice; we sprayed broadleaf weeds with Spinnaker and Verdict. It's a balancing act with the chemicals to keep the good bugs. It wasn't an easy season."
Despite the pest pressure the plants responded with new growth and pod-set was excellent, with showers coming at the right time during flowering.
Mr Ensbey, who developed the Gwydir variety under DPI research agronomist Dr Natalie Moore, predicts the crop will yield 3t/ha when it comes off the paddocks from mid February.
Prices have been quoted above $700/t with strong demand for edible beans after so much loss to the industry in the floods last year.
"During the flood we produced zero beans and the year before we had a moderate flood which didn't hep and two years before that we were in drought," said Mr McMahon.
Fortunately for the family sugar cane is the main focus and prices have never been better, which is just as well considering the cost of inputs.
New soybean variety Gwydir has had a rough start to seed accumulation since its commercial release in 2021, with devastating coastal flood before last year's harvest and now, in 2023 the very opposite.
What was a wet and cold start for the crop, typically planted early September on the coast, turned dry and problematic with pests.
As the variety was developed for the western slopes and plains it has been shown to perform but a late October planting also ran into dry weather, with its promise fading.
At Oakwood via Inverell Kyeron Schwark planted a small portion of his total to the new variety about 35ha.
"Seed was tight, he said. "And we had a wet and cold spring so planted late. Now it's dry and the plants are pretty stressed. It's not happening."
In the Tweed Valley Mark North at Murwillumbah struggled with a wet start and a dry middle. Even the sugar cane is not doing much after the extended wet robbed soil of available nutrients. More than 3m of rain fell in 2022.
"We planted September 7 and when it was still wet in November we cultivated and then it went dry. The plants struggled."
Recent rain showers have kicked the cane along but not so much the soybeans.
Gwydir variety soybeans are premium edible beans, large in size with a white hilum. As it is an early variety for the coast, late season crops can follow.
As an example Ben McMahon, pictured, planted late season Hayman variety, also developed at the Trenayre research farm near Grafton, with seed going in the ground before Christmas.
Depending on the outcome of the Gwydir harvest there is a chance that Hayman could be a follow-on crop for the family.
Read more: Is potato shortage end in sight?
Read more: Back to 2020 to find similar cattle prices.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.