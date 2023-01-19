The Land
Sorghum crops feel the heat

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
Updated January 19 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 11:00am
Nurural's Quirindi-based senior agronomist Hugh Urquhart in a crop of sorghum owned by RG Wilson Farming, Wee Waa. Photo: supplied

A combination of the wet spring and reduced plantings of dryland cotton has resulted in an extensive planting of sorghum on the Liverpool Plains, according to Nurural's Quirindi-based senior agronomist Hugh Urquhart.

