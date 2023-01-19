A combination of the wet spring and reduced plantings of dryland cotton has resulted in an extensive planting of sorghum on the Liverpool Plains, according to Nurural's Quirindi-based senior agronomist Hugh Urquhart.
It's a similar tale across the state's northwest where a number of challenges have emerged, including the choice of planting machinery and a reverse in the season.
Mr Urquhart said the rapid change from being too wet to get machinery on the paddocks to "drying out very quickly" was the first to impact the young crops.
"Some areas were caught out as it got dry quickly, and the germination was so patchy they sprayed it out," Mr Urquhart said.
"There are some handy sorghum crops; as the spring stayed wet and cold, there was not a lot of dryland cotton, so the bulk of the land went into sorghum.
"We won't be looking at massive yields, but there is plenty of good yield potential.
Price forecasts of around $340 to 350 a tonne "may have eased, but there's plenty of potential."
Yallaroi district contractor and farmer Richard Gilmore said he'd been involved with planting large areas of sorghum and dryland cotton in his district.
He said precision disc planters were challenged with bands of dried-out soil preventing seed placement closer to the moisture bands.
"We were working on some country between the Mehi and the Gwydir rivers that had been flooded, and it seems the weight of the water has compacted the soil," Mr Gilmore said.
"There was a band of about three inches (8cm) that the precision planter couldn't get through. We also worked on some country near the McIntyre river for the same owner, and we found the same problems there, even though it was a slightly different soil type."
Mr Gilmore expects to have the header out in his sorghum crops "in the next couple of weeks.
"Our sorghum looks pretty good, and we're happy with it.
"The price for sorghum delivered on the Darling Downs is a bit above $400, so that's good news."
Mr Urquhart said many growers were also applying "good licks of urea" and hoping to catch a good storm to incorporate it.
"Sorghum is such a hungry crop, and many couldn't apply it earlier because it was too wet.
"The decision is 'what to do'? Do we apply and aim for yield or hold off."
He said some who'd applied urea were experiencing cases of leaf burn from the fertiliser.
"A few storms are going around, and there's a chance of 10 millimetres on Thursday, so that could be helpful.
Hayden Hollis of Agricore Group, Tamworth, said the success between crops that were planted with a 'winter crop seeder' and a precision disc planter was "chalk and cheese".
"It's been the windy conditions, not so much the temperatures, that has dried up the country," Mr Hollis said.
"There have been some average dryland crops in areas on the Liverpool Plains.
"Some prime Liverpool Plains country that can produce a crop of eight or nine tonnes (per hectare) could be looking at only five to six tonnes."
He said irrigated sorghum crops were doing well, as were cotton crops grown under the same conditions.
"There is moisture underneath, but the top three to four inches (seven to 10 centimetres) has dried up."
In the Narrabri district, early sorghum crops are "excellent", Nutrien Ag Solutions agronomist Dylan Verrier said.
"We'll get some decent crops if we get more rain next week. It'll be amazing," he said.
But he said later sown crops struggled to get their roots down into the subsoil moisture, impacting flowering and seed set.
Storm rainfall around the Christmas break of up to 40mm in the district had done some good, while in the Rowena and Pilliga districts, there had been storm rain recordings of around 75mm.
