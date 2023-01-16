The Land
McBride to sell large scale grazing, goat harvesting operation

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated January 16 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:25pm
Robert McBride's 42,716 hectare Western NSW property Wyoming Station is on the market with price expectations of more than of $7 million.

