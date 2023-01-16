McBride to sell large scale grazing, goat harvesting operation

ROBERT McBride's 42,716 hectare (105,554 acre) Western NSW property Wyoming Station is on the market with price expectations of more than of $7 million.
Wyoming Station consists of two Western Lands Leases and is located at Moorara, 55km north east of Pooncarie, 131km south of Menindee and 243km south east of Broken Hill.
About 4000 Australian bush goats have been mustered on the property each year, providing a substantial income stream.
The property has eight main paddocks, additional holding paddocks and features graded roads throughout.
Pastures include spinifex, spear grass, and copper burr complemented by belah, oaks, wilga, native pine, and mallee timbers.
CBRE Agribusiness's Phil Schell and Angus Bills said the expressions of interest campaign property was expected to start in the coming months.
"A key feature of Wyoming is the permanent water pipeline from the Darling River, and the 12 earth dams, drastically increasing the availability and water catchment for livestock, while not completely relying on rainfall for stock water," Mr Bills said.
"We're expecting strong interest from pastoralists looking to increase their scale, CBD based investors seeking alternative assets, southern graziers searching for a breeding block and corporate groups."
The pipeline supplies eight 22,500 litre poly tanks. The 12 fenced dams are covered by a water licence.
Other improvements include a four-bedroom homestead, a shed with an extension to house a light aircraft, runway, generators, four-stand shearing shed, and weldmesh sheep yards with holding pens.
The Western NSW pastoral region has enjoyed an excellent season with the Bureau of Meteorology recording 190mm above the historical average for 2022.
Contact Phil Schell, 0418 809 849, and Angus Bills, 0400 859 634, CBRE Agribusiness.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.