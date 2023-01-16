The Lette family, Conrayn, Berridale, were successful at the 2023 Great Southern Supreme Merino show held in Canberra, taking home the sash for the junior champion of the show, their fine wool ewe which was also the champion March-shorn ewe. (see second photo where they also had the champion superfine March-shorn and reserve champion March shorn ewe.
Also having great success was the Ken Wolf-owned Hollow Mount stud, Bigga, where David Zouch and Avalon McGrath prepared the winning August-shorn group of three rams and two ewes, along with being awarded the Roger Birtles Memorial trophy for March-shorn group.
Speaking to the junior champion, Matthew Coddington, said the ewe was outstanding for very 'studdy skin'
"She has a great conformation and here fleece is outstanding for its purity," he said.
"It is a wool which will breed on and on."
The Conrayn-bred ewe was considered over the superfine March-shorn Poll Merino ram showed by Wal and George Merriman, Merryville, Boorowa.
Referring to the Hollow Mount-bred groups, Garry Kopp said it was encouraging for the wool industry to see sheep breeders continue to focus on the basics of breeding sheep which are consistent in type and commercially relevant.
"It is always great to see the teams come out," he said.
"They are a very important part of the show, and when you are able to present five sheep of a consistent type, you as a breeder should be acknowledged for your skill and commitment.
"It is the pinnacle of a studs achievement."
At smoko, Wal Merriman called for a moments silence in remembrance of the late and great supporters of the Great Southern Supreme Merino show - Rob Peden, (Bullamilita, Goulburn), Sean Ballinger (Waverley Downs, Delungra), John 'Sam' Phillips (Thalabah, Laggan) and Don Phillips (Yarrawonga, Harden).
Involving the next generation is an important part of the GSSM and under the watchful eye of Stephen Chalmers, Nutrien studstock, the winning junior judges were Samantha Noakes, Bedgerabong (1st), Tim Coddington, Dubbo (2nd) and Katelyn Woods, Bigga (3rd).
Winners of the Greg Boucher Trophy for junior handlers were Sam Frost, Thalabah, (1st), Ben Alcock, Greenland (2nd) and Jack Frost, Thalabah (3rd).
The supreme Poll Merino exhibit, a four-tooth August-shorn medium/strong wool ram was shown by Claire McCauchie, and her parents Ross and Robyn, Terrick West, Prairie, Victoria.
Judged by Garry Kopp, he complimented the ram, which had also been grand champion Poll Merino ram, on his correct conformation and scale.
"He is a very good sheep, stands well with a pure fleece and presence," he said.
The grand champion Poll Merino ewe was the two-tooth fine wool ewe shown by Wal and George Merriman, Merryville, Boorowa.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
