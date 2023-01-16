The Land
Studs from Monaro and Southern Tablelands take home GSSM honours

Stephen Burns
January 17 2023 - 9:00am
August-shorn group from Hollow Mount, Bigga - David Zouch, Avalon McGrath, Ken Wolf (owner) Billie Zouch, Katelyn Woods and Sam Picker.
Jayne, Cade, Pete and Jamie Lette, Conrayn, Berridale.

The Lette family, Conrayn, Berridale, were successful at the 2023 Great Southern Supreme Merino show held in Canberra, taking home the sash for the junior champion of the show, their fine wool ewe which was also the champion March-shorn ewe. (see second photo where they also had the champion superfine March-shorn and reserve champion March shorn ewe.

