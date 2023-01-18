The wetlands across the outback are full with water and bird life as far as the eye can see.
Stretching to the horizon, in so many places, crowds of breeding pairs of straw-necked ibis and royal spoonbill have established large nesting colonies and raising their chicks throughout the northern and central Murray Darling Basin (MDB).
This major breeding event has been encouraged by the recent flooding along the Lachlan, Darling, Murrumbidgee and Macquarie Rivers.
That flooding added to the environmental water which had been delivered in previous years to support the ecological function of the nationally recognised wetlands.
Although flooding events are required by several waterbird species to breed, the recent extreme floods that are impacting humans and animals alike, saw large areas of nesting colonies in the MDB go underwater.
Researchers from the UNSW Sydney Centre for Ecosystem Science (UNSW-CES), however, have confirmed that many chicks managed to survive at the Booligal and Gayini wetlands in Southern NSW and the Narran Lake and Gwydir wetlands in northern NSW, with some already taking flight.
The environment is impacted by many factors, so accurate and current information is critical in informing decisions about water management to best protect these important habitats- Professor Richard Kingsford, Director of the Centre for Ecosystem Science
It has been observed up to 15,000 breeding pairs of straw-necked ibis are at Gayini while 30,000-35,000 pairs have been seen at the Booligal wetlands.
At Gayini, around 300 breeding pairs of royal spoonbills have been observed, with several hundred noted at Booligal: and 3500 breeding pairs of pelicans are raising chicks at Gayini.
Professor Richard Kingsford, director of the Centre for Ecosystem Science, said with waterbird populations declining significantly across eastern Australia in the past decade, successful breeding events like at Booligal and other wetlands in the basin are essential if we are to see a slow in this decline, as is ongoing monitoring.
"Long-term data such as we collect as part of the annual Eastern Australia Waterbird Survey and the monitoring my team is doing on behalf of the Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder is essential to identifying trends and changes in the health of both wetlands and rivers," Prof Kingsford said.
UNSW-CES senior research fellow, Dr Kate Brandis, and her team, are currently working on behalf of the CEWH, undertaking detailed monitoring of the current Murray-Darling Basin waterbird breeding events including studying the size of the colonies, reproductive successes and failures, and water depth and quality.
"My team, along with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, will be monitoring Gayini, Booligal, and several other Murray Darling Basin wetlands, over the next six months," Dr Brandis said.
"We'll be looking at a range of factors including water depth fluctuations. Ensuring water levels do not rise too fast or drop too low is essential for seeing breeding events through to completion. If water levels rise too quickly, nests become flooded, and if water levels fall too quickly chicks are vulnerable to predators."
The research findings provide the CEWH with essential information to make decisions about water flow management during breeding events to ensure the chicks have every chance of survival, as well as outside of breeding and flood events.
The CEWH works closely with landholders, local communities, First Nations people and state governments, to deliver water when and where it is needed, while avoiding delivering water where it will exacerbate flooding.
The Gayini Wetlands cover an area of 88,000ha in the Lowbidgee floodplain, the largest remaining area of wetlands in the Murrumbidgee in the southern Murray-Darling Basin.
The property is owned and managed by the traditional custodians of the land - the Nari Nari Tribal Council. It is one of the largest wetland restoration projects in Australia and features a mix of environmental and indigenous conservation and sustainable farming.
The Booligal Wetlands is one of the most important waterbird breeding sites in Australia. It is made up of the swamps of the Merrowie, Merrimajeel and Muggabah creeks and is listed on the Directory of Wetlands of National Significance.
The wetlands encompass around 10,000-15,000 hectares of the lower Lachlan floodplain and consist of low gradient braided channels and cover about 5000 hectares when flooded.
These bird breeding sites are protected.
