The Land
Home/News

Despite challenging conditions, thousands of waterbirds breeding throughout NSW wetlands

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated January 19 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Straw-necked Ibis in the Gayini Wetland. Photo: James Harrison for UNSW, taken with permission from the Nari Nari Tribal Council.

The wetlands across the outback are full with water and bird life as far as the eye can see.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.