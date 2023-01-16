Multiple cattle were killed overnight when a livestock truck overturned near Cowra.
About 10.30pm, Monday the B-double - heading east on the Mid-Western Highway - crashed and rolled when its driver swerved to avoid a branch.
Police attended the scene and a section of road approaching Campbell Street was briefly closed. Traffic is now unaffected.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said "a number of cattle" were killed. The driver was uninjured.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
The crash came just hours before a truck carrying an oversized wind turbine blade broke down on the Cowra Traffic Bridge.
As of 10am, Tuesday highway patrol were directing vehicles single-file while workers attempted to clear the blockage.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.