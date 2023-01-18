The Land
Home/News
Opinion

We need more rural GPs to get more GPs, says Perin Davey

By Perin Davey
January 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The regions are facing increasing competition to attract GPs already in short supply, says Senator Perin Davey. Photo: Shutterstock

The release of the 2022 Population Statement gives us an opportunity to imagine what Australia may be like with a projected population of 30 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.