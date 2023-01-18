The release of the 2022 Population Statement gives us an opportunity to imagine what Australia may be like with a projected population of 30 million.
The latest data shows our population growth is actually slower than previously forecast, blaming COVID-19, lower migration and falling fertility rates.
Many link population growth to economic growth, however, that is only true if increased population also leads to productivity gains.
Currently, workforce shortages are limiting productivity growth and industry is crying out for both skilled and unskilled labour, particularly in the regions.
Therein lies the catch.
We need people in the regions to fill the job vacancies, enhance our communities and ensure Australia makes the most of its potential.
The future is bright if we get our policy settings right.
While some regional towns are seeing positive population growth, with both Maitland and Cessnock making the top 12 in population growth in 2022, the Regional Australia Institute is calling on the Federal government to double the number of migrants settling in regional areas.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people swapped the congestion of the cities for a regional lifestyle.
Key to this was the realisation that working remotely is feasible if you can get reliable internet.
The rollout of the NBN has been a game-changer for many regional centres.
The Sky Muster satellite service provided an option to remote families and businesses.
Nearly 15 years on, the connectivity options now available are not limited to the NBN and include new technologies including low earth orbiting satellite services.
All the technology in the world, however, won't matter if you don't have your health and the regions are facing increasing competition to attract GPs already in short supply.
State leaders have called for an overhaul to the Medicare system which should happen along with consideration of how the GP workforce is distributed across the country.
Under the Distribution Priority Area policy, international medical graduates had to work in a rural or remote location for a specified period.
The policy was expanded by the Coalition to include some larger towns such as Dubbo, Shepparton, or Gladstone.
The new Labor Government has gone further to include regional cities and peri-urban areas such as Western Sydney.
A move the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has said is having an immediate impact on the ability of regional areas to recruit GPs.
To attract anyone to the regions, including GPs, governments at all levels need to ensure the policy settings are in place to make them want to come.
People look for locations with decent infrastructure, connectivity and services. Ironically, a key service they look for is a GP.
