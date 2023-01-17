The Federal government's cuts to additional Medicare-subsidised mental health support came into effect on January 1, cutting the previous government's 20 subsided psychology sessions to just 10.
Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton, said the cuts could not arrive at a worse time, with the cost of living and energy bills skyrocketing and floods continuing to impact the regional NSW.
"Mental health support could not be more critical," he said.
Britt Abrahams, Breeza, is studying for an Honours degree in the School of Psychology at the University of New England. Her experiences with people suffering from mental health issues while she was a registered nurse inspired her to make a career change.
She said rural Australians are faced with unique challenges due to geographic isolation and being hit with record-breaking droughts, floods, fires, plagues and a global pandemic in recent times.
"According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in 2016, 25 per cent of psychologists practised outside of a major city, demonstrating the need for increased access to services in rural Australia," Ms Abrahams said.
"While it is disappointing to see the reduction of subsidised mental health support, the focus must now shift to how we can minimise psychological distress and promote psychological well-being for rural Australians.
"I strongly encourage and advocate that this funding be redirected to providing greater psychological services and support in rural Australia."
Annie Henwood, who presents the Pieces of the Mind Podcast (Rural Mental Health), said the cuts were "a shame for the Australian population and in particular rural communities.
"More now than ever, Australian people need this support with the continuous stresses on the land, lifestyles and more," Ms Henwood said.
Stuart O'Neill is the author of a best-selling mental health book, Just One Reason and lays claim to the title of the Top Pub Deepwater as Australia's first-ever mental health pub.
Mr O'Neill said the Deepwater pub has quickly become a frontline set of ears for the local community.
He said he was hearing the community's disgust first-hand at the government's decision to slash subsidised psychology sessions by half.
"It clearly sends a message that a bean counter sitting comfortably in their Canberra office has no real sense of what is needed in health care more than ever," he said.
"The government would get all the research they need by spending a day in our pub and just listening to the conversation about mental health. It's not a hot topic. It's an endless conversation day after day."
Mr Coulton said as part of the former government's pandemic response to support Australians during tough times, the number of Medicare-subsidised psychology sessions available through the Better Access initiative was doubled from 10 to 20.
"The Labor Government's decision to cut these in half could be better and more thoughtless."
WHERE to find help: see the list of mental health services and contact details below, or click for a link to The Land's 56-page Glove Box Guide to Mental Health
Lifeline - 13 11 14
The Mental Health Line - 1800 011 511
Parentline - 1300 1300 52 (NSW)
Mensline - 1300 78 99 78
Alcohol and Other Drugs Information Service - 1800 422 599
The Suicide Call Back Service - 1300 659 467
Carer Line - 1800 242 636
Salvo Care Line - 1300 36 36 22 (Regional NSW)
Kid's Helpline - 1800 55 1800
