Cuts to Medicare-subsidised mental health support

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
Updated January 23 2023 - 3:58pm, first published January 17 2023 - 4:00pm
Where to find help: see the list of mental health services and contact details below, or click for a link to The Land's 56-page Glove Box Guide to Mental Health.
Britt Abrahams, Breeza, is studying for an Honours degree in the School of Psychology at the University of New England.

The Federal government's cuts to additional Medicare-subsidised mental health support came into effect on January 1, cutting the previous government's 20 subsided psychology sessions to just 10.

