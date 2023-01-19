The new year has brought with it some of the same old persistent issues.
Farmers are once again being told they must do more to cut emissions, this time so that Australia can secure a free trade deal with Europe.
For years now Europe has increasingly tried to dictate what farmers can and cannot do with their land, and push those rules onto other jurisdictions, but seemingly without a thought for the real-world impact of those rules.
Australian farmers are arguably the most innovative in the world, leading the way on sustainable practices and embracing new technology.
In fact, we have farmers from other countries continually coming to see how we do things that are everyday for us - such as no-till farming - but are years ahead of the rest of the world.
The problem for us forward-thinking farmers is that we are running up against the very real limit of science and technology - put simply, we've reached a cutting edge, and without more research and development breakthroughs we can't move forward.
So when we're told we need to cut emissions, what we're really being told is we need to reduce production of food and fibre.
Get rid of the emissions-producing sheep and cattle, they say, and all will be well.
Except for the fact that these are the sheep and cattle we're trying to get a free trade deal on in the first place!
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has gone to Europe to spruik our beef and lamb (among other commodities), but the price of entry might be reducing the amount of food and clothing we produce.
Not only will this hurt farmers trying to grow healthy plants and healthy animals to feed and clothe people, it will hurt the families who will pay more for an artificially-constrained reduction in supply.
We welcome the Minister's commitment that no specific targets will be imposed on farmers, but we wonder if this will turn out to be a good deal for Australia at all.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.