International indices were all on the rise last week, with the NASDAQ leading the charge, up 4.82 per cent.
Asian markets also rallied, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 3.56pc, China's CSI300 increasing by 2.35pc and Japan's NIKKEI finishing the week up 0.56pc.
In European markets, the Eurostoxx 50 improved by 3.31pc, and Germany's DAX saw a 3.26pc rise.
Australia also saw positive returns, with the ASX200 up 3.07pc over the week, continuing the positive start to the year.
Reporting season in the US started off with major banks JP Morgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo all reporting on Friday.
Mixed results saw US stocks open lower before recovering later in the day.
Earnings season will likely be the focus in the next few weeks, with investors questioning whether the earnings outlook has been revised down appropriately.
American Airlines Group Inc. saw a huge 9.7pc rally on Thursday after announcing their fourth-quarter profit will be almost double the expectations of industry analysts and revenue will exceed the company's projections.
Interestingly, the holiday season didn't have as much of a positive impact on rival Delta Airlines Inc.
Their shares dropped by 3.5pc following forecasts which showed first-quarter earnings missed the average of analysts' estimates.
In FX, the Japanese Yen was the big mover over the week, up 3.2pc against a broadly weaker US dollar.
The movement came on Thursday and Friday as speculation suggesting the Bank of Japan will widen the range in which Japanese government bonds can fluctuate.
Previously, Japan has been spending tens of trillions of yen to prevent a spike in government bond yields.
- Christopher Hindmarsh
The Australian dollar also gained value over the week ending up at 0.6977 US cents.
Continuing to trend towards 70 US cents, the Aussie dollar hit an intraday high of 0.6994.
The last time the Australian dollar was above 70 cents was back in August 2022.
Commodity markets saw rallies across the board primarily due to boosted optimism around China reopening.
Even as China announced 60,000 people have died from COVID-19 related causes since early December, the prospect of recovery through 2023 has surged commodity demand.
Aluminium was up 11.05pc over the week as Zinc also saw large returns up 9.94pc.
Brent and WTI regained most of their early year losses and rallied by 8.45pc and 8.26pc, respectively.
The only major commodity to lose value last week was thermal coal which saw a 6.54pc decline.
