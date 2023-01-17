It was another laid back day for racegoers at Gilgandra Jockey Club's 2022 New Year's Eve race meeting.
The large crowd enjoyed a great day of racing along with live music, while the kids enjoyed the waterslide and jumping castle.
Read more:
Popular local trainer, Kieren Hazelton and former Gulgambone jockey Andrew Banks had a winning treble with Turgenev, Mamelon and Sizzling Star in races three, four and five.
The first race of the day was won by Speed Match for Tamworth trainer Melissa Dennett with Dubbo based jockey Clayton Gallagher aboard.
Dubbo trainer Michael Mulholland and jockey Serg Lisnny combined with Colville House to win the second, while Heza Charmer took out the last for Coonabarabran trainer Wayne Martyn and local jockey Zara Lewis.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.