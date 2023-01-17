Dairy farmers and their livestock will be safer crossing busy roadways after a program to fund cattle underpasses was boosted by $2 million.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the importance of the $647 million dairy industry to the state's economy was why there is further investment in the scheme.
"An underpass means dairy farmers can move their livestock safely between paddocks separated by a State road, keeping cows off that road and keeping motorists safe," he said.
"The additional $2 million builds on our election commitment of $3 million in 2015, which saw over seven projects, including underpasses and warning lights, funded, all of which have been completed."
Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Dugald Saunders said the latest round requires a co-contribution from dairy producers to assist with the construction costs of an underpass.
"We know that dairy farmers in NSW have had it tough over the last few years, with drought and flood posing significant challenges," Mr Saunders said.
"That's why the government have amended the guidelines so dairy farmers in any disaster declared LGA since 2019 will be eligible for up to 70 per cent of related underpass costs.
Grants are available for 50 per cent of the cost of an underpass, up to a maximum of $100,000 plus GST (previously $70k) and for 50 per cent of the cost of signs and flashing lights, up to a maximum of $20,000 plus GST (once $10k).
AUSmilk Co-chief executive officer Shaughn Morgan said the industry would appreciate this announcement.
"There is no doubt that dairy farmers have been some of the worst affected by the floods we've seen over the past year, and we still have a long road to recovery ahead of us," Mr Morgan said.
"It's positive to see ongoing support from the government; announcements like these remind us that we are not alone in this recovery process."
Chair of the NSW Dairy Industry Action Plan, Rob Cooper, said he was pleased to see the additional support from the government for this essential program to assist dairy farmers affected by road crossings near their farms.
"Many dairy farmers across the state need to move stock across roads every day to get to milking facilities - not only do cattle underpasses save them time, but they also reduce the risk of accidents and provide more safety to our farmers."
Interested producers can find out what is required to apply and lodge an application at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/cattleunderpass
