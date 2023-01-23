The Land
Home/News

Health issues key ahead of state election

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated January 24 2023 - 7:36am, first published January 23 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor and Shadow Minister for Health Ryan Park discuss their plans for rural health outcomes ahead of the March election.

As time passes and governments come and go, the same health issues remain for people in regional and rural communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.