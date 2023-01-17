FESTIVALGOERS took to the streets in the country music capital on day four of the festival to soak up more of the action.
Tamworth's own Loren Ryan was crowned Star Maker on Sunday night and the city was buzzing on Monday morning.
Country music star Amber Lawrence took to the stage at the 2023 Golden Gig tent on Monday as young up-and-comers watched on and also performed.
Peel Street's renowned busking scene was in fine form, with bands and solo artists putting on a tune for people going for a wander down town.
Plenty of stores were open for shoppers.
The water misters on Fitzroy Street were hot property as the temperature went up through the morning and into the warm afternoon.
The free concert in Bicentennial Park on Monday is the Americana show.
