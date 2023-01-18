The Land
Pink eye cases on the rise

January 18 2023 - 11:00am
The bacterial infection is highly contagious in cattle, causing inflammation and sometimes ulceration of the cornea. Photo: Supplied

Following increasing cases of pinkeye in cattle, Local Land Services is reminding producers to keep an eye out for the early signs of the infection throughout summer.

