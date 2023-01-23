The Land
Home/News

Floodplain harvesting triggers too low for Labor

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated January 24 2023 - 7:30am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Unsworth, Darling River Action Group, spoke with Shadow Water Minister Rose Jackson on her recent visit to Wilcannia, Broken Hill and Menindee Lakes.

As time runs down on the four month moratorium enforced from the September disallowance of the NSW Government's floodplain harvesting regulations, there are concerns from some areas of parliament that when the deadline comes they will be pushed through.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.