As time runs down on the four month moratorium enforced from the September disallowance of the NSW Government's floodplain harvesting regulations, there are concerns from some areas of parliament that when the deadline comes they will be pushed through.
Parliament is not sitting again before the March 25 state election which means if the government does re-introduce the regulations, which it has indicated it will with only administrative changes, there is no opportunity for a disallowance motion to be put.
This is despite the regulations being disallowed four times previously, with documents obtained through parliament showing the government has received advice that flow rates, first flush amounts, and the Menindee Lakes minimum capacity of 195 gigalitres are too low to ensure river health.
Shadow Minister for Water Rose Jackson believes the targets need to be fairer for everyone.
"There is a view that the NSW Government is likely to re-introduce regulations to allow the issuing of licenses this month," she said.
"Assuming it happens and subsequent to that, licenses are issued off the back of the regulation, to be honest it makes it quite difficult to unwind that, and we've always accepted that it would be challenging.
"We've always said we support the licensing of flood plain harvesting.
"We just want to make sure it's done fairly and in a way that ensures river connectivity.
"We want a way that fairly distributes the water that is available between all communities in NSW, agriculture, the environment and both northern irrigators and southern irrigators."
ALSO READ:
She said the key issue was whether the downstream targets, or flow triggers, were adequate to ensure first flush events, particularly when off a dry period, were adequate to prioritise river connectivity.
"That's always been a core concern of ours and we don't think that the mechanisms that the NSW government has put in place are adequate," she said.
...we don't think that the mechanisms that the NSW government has put in place are adequate.- Rose Jackson, Shadow Minister for Water
Ms Jackson also believes the 195GL Menindee Lakes trigger was too low.
"We don't think that's adequate," she said.
"That is a water level that is lower than the level in those lakes during the mass fish fish kill in 2019.
"I can't give an exact figure about what level we would put in if elected to government, and that's partly because there has always been a lack of consultation.
"I was in Menindee talking to farmers and residents, and they don't even have a clear understanding of where that figure came from.
"They feel really left out of the conversation.
"I don't think that's a good way to engage with communities.
"So I'm not going to come in and make the same mistake and say it's going be certain number, but what I will say is 195GL is not adequate."
Ms Jackson is hopeful buybacks won't play a role in water recovery for the Murray Darling Basin Plan, looking more for flexibility in time frames to give recovery projects a chance to work.
"I'd rather see flexibility and real progress," she said.
"I hope buybacks don't play a part - I absolutely consider them to be a last resort option.
"We are very frustrated that the NSW government has not done more to progress the recovery projects that are necessary to meet our obligations under the plan.
"We signed up to the plan, we know what we have to do by 2024, and the NSW government hasn't done it.
"And so now we are left in a situation where some of them (the recovery projects) haven't even started. Some of them are some years away and we're going to find it really difficult to deliver what we've committed.
"If NSW labor is voted in, we're absolutely committed to doing what we can to get the projects that are underway completed."
To achieve this Ms Jackson said if Labor formed government in March, it would need some understanding from the federal government.
"We want more flexibility from the Commonwealth," she said.
"I've said openly that as a direct result of the recalcitrance of the NSW Government over many years, we are behind and a long way behind too.
"We are going to need some flexibility from the Commonwealth, whether that's on projects, on time, or on volume.
"I can understand from the Commonwealth's point of view, they are only going to give that if the NSW Government is prepared to show it is serious.
"I want to have that conversation with our federal partner.
"It's not just going to be like you haven't done anything for 10 years, but we'll give you a free pass.
"A Labor government will take it very seriously."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.