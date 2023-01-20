Country Women's Association halls in Braidwood, Dorrigo, Walgett, Canowindra and North Star will be revitalised with a high-speed internet connection, security access systems and office equipment.
A NSW government grant of $400,000 to the CWA of NSW, the five local halls will be transformed into co-working spaces, providing affordable, equipped and shared community spaces for women in regional and rural parts of the state.
The new co-working spaces will be available to all members of the community to hire for an affordable cost. The dedicated areas can be accessed for various uses, including remote working, training and education, information sessions and networking.
Braidwood CWA treasurer, Kerrin Glover said plans for the upgrade to the hall were well in hand and discussions were being held "with the experts" about the technology required.
"We should be up and running by mid-year and the project is fully-funded," Ms Glover said.
She said while Braidwood had a library with some of the facilities required, the internet speed was slower, and "the kids are mostly on the computers".
She said the CWA upgrades would be suitable for professionals to work from, providing air-conditioning and high-speed internet access.
Ms Glover, who is a financial planner who works from home, intends to make the most of the new facility when she needs to.
Dorrigo CWA member Suzi Johnson welcomed the investment, which will support remote workers, students and those visiting the area.
"The co-working space, located in the world heritage Gondwana Rainforests of Australia, will be open to Dorrigo residents and to travellers alike," Ms Johnson said.
"It will be available to all members of the community to hire for an affordable cost and aim to promote collaboration and socialisation. The dedicated space can be accessed for a broad range of uses, including remote working, training and education, information sessions and networking opportunities."
The Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the project is the first of its kind and will positively impact local businesses and the economy.
"I am thrilled to announce the government's partnership with CWA of NSW. The CWA of NSW has a 100-year history of supporting local communities, and it is a privilege to be able to help women across regional NSW through this funding," Mrs Taylor said.
"The last two years have been challenging for many, but it has proven that we can transition from the office to working flexibly, even in the most remote locations.
"These co-working spaces will provide flexible alternatives for women in regional and rural NSW to work, connect and collaborate.
"This isn't just for benefit for CWA of NSW members - it is about benefit for the entire community, which is what the CWA's generosity and spirit are all about."
CWA of NSW CEO Danica Leys said the organisation was thrilled to be awarded the opportunity to create co-working spaces in smaller regional, rural and remote communities across the state.
"In true CWA of NSW style, this is a practical undertaking that will support these communities to grow remote working and learning opportunities, build collaborative networks and connect their community more broadly."
This project supports the NSW Women's Strategy 2023-26 across three priority areas: economic opportunity and advancement, health and wellbeing, and participation and empowerment.
