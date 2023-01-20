The Land
CWA HALLS TO BE TRANSFORMED INTO CO-WORKING SPACES

By Simon Chamberlain
Updated February 22 2023 - 9:45am, first published January 21 2023 - 8:00am
Braidwood CWA treasurer Kerrin Glover, NSW Minister for Women, Regional Health and Mental Health Bronnie Taylor, Braidwood CWA president Margaret Shea and Member for Monaro Nichole Overall. Picture supplied

Country Women's Association halls in Braidwood, Dorrigo, Walgett, Canowindra and North Star will be revitalised with a high-speed internet connection, security access systems and office equipment.

